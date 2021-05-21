Parade in Cleveland honors police, fallen officers

CLEVELAND — A parade to honor the men and women in blue was held Friday morning in Cleveland.

It started at Lakeside Avenue and East 12th Street. Participants in the parade included local, state and federal authorities as well as law enforcement from Canada.

The parade saluted police and the families who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

