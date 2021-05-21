Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Parade in Cleveland honors police, fallen officers

items.[0].videoTitle
A parade to honor the men and women in blue was held Friday morning in Cleveland.
May 21 2021 police parade Cleveland.jpg
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 11:20:25-04

CLEVELAND — A parade to honor the men and women in blue was held Friday morning in Cleveland.

It started at Lakeside Avenue and East 12th Street. Participants in the parade included local, state and federal authorities as well as law enforcement from Canada.

The parade saluted police and the families who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.