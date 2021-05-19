100th Bomb Group will fly again with a new, modern aviation theme

CLEVELAND — There will soon be new life for an old Cleveland landmark. The Cleveland City Council is entering into a deal with a new restaurant group to take over the old 100th Bomb Group Restaurant location across from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The local restaurant closed late last year after 37 years as a result of the downturn in business through the pandemic.

RELATED: Another wedding venue bites the dust, 100th Bomb Group closing due to pandemic

On Wednesday, Cleveland's airport director told the council's transportation committee the airport has reached a deal with United Concessions Group to take over the space which will now be known as the Aviator Event Center.

As part of the deal, the new operators have committed initially to $500,000 in improvements, with another $500,000 down the road. But with that will come some changes.

It will still have an aviation theme, but a more modern one to also reflect its proximity to the NASA Glenn Research Center, said Airport Director Robert Kennedy.

"The current theme is World War II, however, with its new purpose of event space, small dining and maybe micro-brewery, those types of uses, they were going to invest in that,” Kennedy said.

There is no word yet when the new Aviator Event Center will open.

