10th annual A Walk to Remember returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — The 10th annual A Walk to Remember at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is returning this Sunday, June 13.

More than 2,000 participants will gather to celebrate the lives of their loved ones at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this weekend. The event serves as a benefit to Hospice of the Western Reserve. The proceeds from the event fund many services that are not included with most insurances. These include a pediatric hospice team, music and art therapy programs and community grief support at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Oswald Companies is the main sponsor for this year’s event.

Walkers are encouraged to arrive early. Although there will be no formal kickoff ceremony to the event—as a way to encourage social distancing—arrivals may begin as early as 8 a.m. and start walking once there.

Those who choose to attend are asked to place their loved one’s name on a ribbon that will be part of a memorial art project at Welcome Plaza inside the Zoo. Photos to commemorate the event will be taken at multiple photo stations, including near the exit of the Wilderness Trek and at the Elephant Crossing.

The event runs until 1 p.m. with online registration ending Friday at noon, but same day in-person registration is available beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. More information can be found via Hospice of the Western Reserve .

