WATCH: Cleveland celebrates its founding with wreath-laying ceremony at Public Square

CLEVELAND — In honor of Cleveland's 225th birthday celebration, community leaders and members of Cleveland City Council held a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Moses Cleaveland statue at Public Square Thursday.

Re-watch the celebration in the media player below:

Cleveland celebrates its founding with wreath-laying ceremony at Public Square

City Council President Kevin Kelley will give remarks during the ceremony.

The Early Settlers Association will honor the Cleveland Restoration Society President Kathleen H. Crowther as its 2021 recipient of the Herrick Memorial Award, which recognizes those whose accomplishments have promoted and honored Cleveland.

The founding of Cleveland happened on July 22, 1796, when General Moses Cleaveland arrived at the mouth of the Cuyahoga River.

When he arrived, he believed the location “where river, lake, low banks, dense forests, and high bluffs provided both protection and shipping access, was the ideal location for the capital city of the Connecticut Western Reserve.”

Cleaveland was sent out in 1796 to survey and map the holdings of his company, the Connecticut Land Co.

His surveyors plotted a town, naming it Cleaveland.

It would take more than 40 years for the City of Cleveland to become incorporated on March 5, 1836. The letter “a” was dropped in 1831.

Historians said it was an eventful year as it nearly erupted in open warfare with neighboring Ohio City over a bridge connecting the two communities.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.