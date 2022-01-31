11 AM: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb gives briefing to discuss new vaccination campaign, NBA All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is holding a news conference Monday to discuss his new citywide vaccination campaign and the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The news conference will be held at Tower City at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Cleveland will host the NBA All-Star weekend from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20. Bibb is expected to discuss the economic and social impact of the NBA All-Star weekend, as well as additional support the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA will provide to the city’s vaccination and testing efforts.

