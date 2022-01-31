Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

11 AM: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb gives briefing to discuss new vaccination campaign, NBA All-Star weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Mayor-elect Justin Bibb of Cleveland, Ohio, listens to a reporter's question after attending meetings at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Justin Bibb
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 08:53:50-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is holding a news conference Monday to discuss his new citywide vaccination campaign and the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The news conference will be held at Tower City at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Cleveland will host the NBA All-Star weekend from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20. Bibb is expected to discuss the economic and social impact of the NBA All-Star weekend, as well as additional support the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA will provide to the city’s vaccination and testing efforts.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.