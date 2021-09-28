11 AM: Funeral service being held for late bishop Anthony M. Pilla

CLEVELAND — A funeral service will be held Tuesday for the late Bishop Anthony M. Pilla, who died last week at 88.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The Cleveland native was appointed Bishop of Cleveland by Pope John Paul II in 1981 and served until 2006.

Edward C. Malesic, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, released the following statement:

"It is with deep sadness that I share with the Catholic community of the Diocese of Cleveland the news of the passing this morning of Bishop Anthony M. Pilla. Bishop Pilla died peacefully at his personal residence. In my short time as the bishop of Cleveland I came to know Bishop Pilla as a very warm, kind-hearted and deeply faithful shepherd, always dedicated to the people of the diocese. He was generous with his time and sharing his knowledge and concern for the diocese with me. As a leader in the national Church, Bishop Pilla was an inspiration and example to me throughout my priesthood and in my years as a bishop. I felt so welcomed by him when I came to the Diocese of Cleveland, a Church that he loved so much. As a leader in the community and a friend to so many, he will be greatly missed."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.