11-year-old boy dies after being shot on West 49th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot on the city’s West Side and later died at the hospital Tuesday.

Officers responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 4000 block of West 49th Street for a child shot.

Officers found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. First aid was administered until Cleveland EMS arrived and transported the boy to MetroHealth where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the homicide unit responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicated that the child may have accessed a firearm, however, the circumstances are still under investigation, police said.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

