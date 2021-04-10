11-year-old boy shot in Cleveland, suspect also injured

An 11-year-old boy was shot Friday night in Cleveland's Broadway—Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of New York Avenue.

Nearby officers heard gunshots and responded to the home. The boy was shot in the abdomen. Officers rendered first aid, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

An initial investigation shows that shots were fired towards the house the child was in. Also inside were the boy's mother and three other children—ages 5, 7 and 15-years-old.

Police said the child's mother was "uncooperative with officers."

A person later identified as a suspect in connection with the shooting showed up at a local hospital with injuries. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, is currently in critical condition. No charges or additional information has been announced.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.