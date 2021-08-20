11-year-old girl struck by gunfire from two cars shooting at each other in Mt. Pleasant, police say

CLEVELAND — An 11-year-old girl was shot as the occupants of two cars were apparently shooting at each other while driving in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Friday, according to Cleveland police.

A woman was getting gas in the 11600 block of Kinsman Road when her daughter, who was in the back seat of a car, was grazed by a bullet in the back that came through the car’s door, a Cleveland police spokesperson stated in a news release.

According to police, the girl is in stable condition.

The matter remains under investigation.

