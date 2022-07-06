12:15 PM: President Biden arrives in Cleveland to tout economic agenda

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden will arrive in Cleveland to tout his administration’s effort to build the economy, and in their words "from the bottom up and the middle out."

Biden is expected to highlight, things that residents may not be seeing, with record inflation and soaring gas prices.

His arrival is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

News 5 will cover his arrival and his remarks, which will be delivered at Max Hayes High School in Cleveland.

"The president coming to Ohio to talk about the economy, to try to hit the reset button, if you will,” said Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George. “To try to say to Ohioans, 'look I'm doing everything we can,' is his attempt to try to reset the narrative."

President Biden set to pitch Cleveland on efforts to build U.S. economy 'from the bottom up and middle out'

Earlier this year in February, Biden came to Cleveland to discuss the passing of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

RELATED: President Biden set to pitch Cleveland on efforts to build U.S. economy 'from the bottom up and middle out'

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.