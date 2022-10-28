12:30PM: Mayor Bibb to name nominees for Cleveland’s Community Police Commission

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will announce the nominees for Cleveland’s new Community Police Commission, established last year by Cleveland voters who approved the civilian oversight commission.

Bibb and members of the Resident Revision Committee and Selection Advisory Panel will be joined by nominees for the new 13-member Community Police Commission on the steps of City Hall.

Voters approved Issue 24 last November to create the Community Police Commission, but nearly a year later, the commission has yet to be seated.

By August, the city had interviewed 34 candidates, narrowed down from a pool of nearly 300 hundred applicants.

Ten people will be nominated by Bibb and three by the city council. The mayor will then appoint all 13 who will still need council approval.

