12 PM: Authorities share results of Cleveland crime reduction initiative

US Marshals and officials with the City of Cleveland will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday to share the results of their crime reduction initiative.

U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko, ATF Director Steven M. Dettelbach, U.S. Marshal Peter J. Elliott, Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley are expected to speak.

Operation 216 was formed earlier this summer and was led by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to Cleveland Police Statistics, homicide, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft motor vehicle, and arson are all up from the same time last year.