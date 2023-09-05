Watch Now
12 PM: Authorities share results of Cleveland crime reduction initiative

Operation 216
Tracy Carloss
Operation 216
Posted at 11:12 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 11:12:53-04

US Marshals and officials with the City of Cleveland will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday to share the results of their crime reduction initiative.

You can watch the press conference in the player below:

U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko, ATF Director Steven M. Dettelbach, U.S. Marshal Peter J. Elliott, Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley are expected to speak.

Operation 216 was formed earlier this summer and was led by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Inside Operation 216: a crackdown on crime in Greater Cleveland

According to Cleveland Police Statistics, homicide, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft motor vehicle, and arson are all up from the same time last year.

