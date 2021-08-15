12-year-old on bicycle struck by vehicle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A child riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Sunday in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood, according to Cleveland police.

The 12-year-old was riding a bicycle in the 10300 block of Kempton Avenue when they were struck by the vehicle.

Cleveland EMS transported the child to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Police said the child's injuries are unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.