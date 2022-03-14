12-year-old, two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with homicides in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Three juveniles, including a 12-year-old boy, were arrested in Cleveland Monday afternoon in connection with two homicides that occurred in Cleveland last month, according to the United States Marshals Service, Northern District of Ohio.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) obtained information that a homicide suspect was at a home in the 9800 block of Gambier Avenue on Cleveland's West Side and responded to the scene Monday afternoon.

The suspect was a 12-year-old boy who authorities believe was involved in the death of 19-year-old Devon Orr, who was fatally shot outside of an apartment in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue on Feb. 25.

Marshals said the 12-year-old boy was on bond for attempted murder but had removed his ankle monitor.

When NOVFTF arrived on the scene, they entered the house and found the 12-year-old boy, as well as a 17-year-old also wanted in connection with Orr's death. NOVFTF members found the two hiding in the basement of the home.

During their response, NOVFTF also encountered another 17-year-old male hiding on the third floor who was a wanted suspect in the death of 21-year-old Bryan Conley, who was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 7800 block of Dudley Avenue on Feb. 11.

Taskforce members searched the entire house following the discovery of the suspects hiding to ensure no one else was hiding out.

"It is astonishing that a 12-year-old is the suspect into a murder investigation, especially one with such callous and blatant disregard for human life," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a press release. “Our team will continue to work closely with the Cleveland Division of Police to arrest anyone else wanted in connection to these crimes and anyone who commits violence in our cities.”

