12PM: CMSD CEO Eric Gordon delivers his final State of the Schools address

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will be delivering his final State of the Schools.

You can watch it live in the player below at 12 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Last week, Gordon announced his plans to resign by the end of the school year after holding his position of CEO for 11 years.

Over his tenure, Gordon received many awards and recognition for the growth the district saw under his leadership. One initiative of note is the citywide coalition he led, Say Yes to Education. When graduation rates were declining in 2018, Say Yes to Education allowed CMSD students to be eligible for full-tuition scholarships upon graduation, increasing enrollment in post-secondary education for the first time in five years, according to a news release from the district.

