Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon resigning at end of school year

CLEVELAND — Monday afternoon Eric Gordon announced that he will resign from his position as the chief executive officer for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District at the end of the 2022-23 school year, per a news release from the school district.

Gordon has been responsible for the administration and day to day operations of Cleveland's 36,000-student school district since June 2011.

“While the decision to leave CMSD was not an easy one for me, the time and conditions are right for the mayor and board to identify a CEO to lead the District’s long-term recovery from the pandemic and to build on the gains we achieved during a remarkable and historic period in K-12 education," Gordon said in a letter sent to the CMSD community.

Over his 11-year tenure, Gordon received many awards and recognition for the growth the district saw under his leadership. One initiative to note is the citywide coalition he led, Say Yes to Education. When graduation rates were declining in 2018, Say Yes to Education allowed CMSD students to be eligible for full-tuition scholarships upon graduation increasing enrollment in post-secondary education for the first time in five years, the news release said.

Another achievement under his leadership worth noting is the school district remaining in the top 1% for graduation-rate growth and being rated fifth among Ohio's fastest-improving districts on the state's annual report card and has been since 2011, the release said.

"We are grateful to Eric for his dedicated service to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and his stewardship of The Cleveland Plan for more than a decade,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “Eric is a true leader who puts the needs of students and families first. He has had a tremendous impact on Cleveland’s young scholars and future leaders, and there is no doubt he will continue to guide and inspire those around him. We wish Eric all the best in his next chapter.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.