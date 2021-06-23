12PM: Jared Bell of 'Drake & Josh' appears in court on charges related to 2017 incident involving teen girl

CLEVELAND — Jared Bell, the Nickelodeon star who played Drake in the TV show “Drake and Josh,” will appear via Zoom for a pretrial hearing after he was indicted earlier this month for alleged crimes involving a 15-year-old girl while he visited Cleveland, according to court records.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Watch it live below:

News 5 livestream event

Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, Calif., has been indicted on charges of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

In October 2018, the 15-year-old victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada regarding an incident that occurred between her and Bell in 2017 at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city’s East Bank of The Flats district, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, which conducted the subsequent investigation.

Investigators determined the 15-year-old victim, who they say had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in Cleveland in December 2017.

While he was there, the prosecutor’s office said he violated his duty of care, and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation revealed that in the months leading up to the concert, Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.

Bell was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on June 4 where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and waived the reading of the indictment.

RELATED: Jared Bell, from Nickelodeon's 'Drake and Josh,' indicted for crimes involving 15-year-old in 2017

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

