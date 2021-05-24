13-year-old boy shot in abdomen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Kinsman Avenue near the Zelma George Recreation Center for a report of a large crowd and vehicles disturbing the area.

Once on scene, a witness alerted officers to a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen.

EMS transported the boy to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

While on the scene, officers heard additional shots fired in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

