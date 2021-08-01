13th annual 'Cops Ride' held in Cleveland to honor 4 fallen Ohio officers

CLEVELAND — The 13th annual "Cops Ride" was held in Cleveland to honor four fallen Ohio law enforcement officers.

Participants met at the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial at West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue for a ceremony honoring Corporal Adam S. McMillan of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Detective James M. Skernivitz of the Cleveland Police Department, Police Officer Kaia Lafay Grant of the Springdale Police Department and Police Officer Anthony H. Dia of the Toledo Police Department.

In 2020, there were 364 fallen officers including 234 COVID-19 cases compared to 150 fallen officers in 2019, organizers said.

After the ceremony, a processional ride was conducted to the South East Harley Davidson.

All proceeds from the Cops Ride will be divided between the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial, Ohio C.O.P.S. and the scholarship for Tri-C students attending the police academy.

To learn more about the annual event, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.