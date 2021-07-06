Watch
14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Erie nearly 40 minutes after going underwater while swimming

Posted at 10:04 PM, Jul 05, 2021
CLEVELAND — A 14-year-old boy was pulled from Lake Erie after going underwater while swimming at Villa Angela Beach Monday evening, according to Cleveland Metroparks police.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Villa Angela Creek in Euclid Creek Reservation after receiving a report that a 14-year-old boy had gone underwater and failed to resurface.

The boy was swimming west of the designated swim area when he went under, according to police.

Nearly 40 minutes after the incident was reported, around 7:50 p.m., first responders recovered the boy from the lake and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The boy's condition is unknown at this time.

Cleveland Metroparks police are investigating the incident.

