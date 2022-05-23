14-year-old girl hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on Columbia Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after a shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood Monday, according to a spokesperson for EMS.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a shooting shortly after midnight in the 9700 block of Columbia Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting on Columbia Avenue in Cleveland on May 23, 2022.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed a 14-year-old girl was shot and transported in critical condition to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

According to News 5’s overnight news tracker, dozens of shell casings littered the street in front of the scene.

Very tough scene on Columbia Avenue overnight in Cleveland. EMS says a 14-year-old girl was shot and transported to UH in critical condition. Dozens of rifle casings littered the street and bullet holes can be seen throughout the exterior of the home. Awaiting more info from CPD. pic.twitter.com/CKIgH7HBGx — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 23, 2022

Bullet holes could be seen throughout the exterior of the home on Columbia Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

