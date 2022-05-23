Watch
14-year-old girl hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on Columbia Avenue in Cleveland

A 14-year-old girl was shot early Monday on Cleveland's East Side.
CLEVELAND — A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after a shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood Monday, according to a spokesperson for EMS.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a shooting shortly after midnight in the 9700 block of Columbia Avenue.

Scene of shooting on Columbia Avenue in Cleveland on May 23, 2022.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed a 14-year-old girl was shot and transported in critical condition to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

According to News 5’s overnight news tracker, dozens of shell casings littered the street in front of the scene.

Bullet holes could be seen throughout the exterior of the home on Columbia Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

