148th and 149th Cleveland Police Academy Classes graduate

The 148th and 149th Cleveland Police Academy classes graduated Monday and took their Oath of Office inside the Cleveland Public Auditorium. In front of their family and friends, the graduates took their oath administered by Mayor Justin Bibb and became the newest officers of the Cleveland Division of Police.

The 148th and 149th Cleveland Division of Police Academy classes took their Oath of Office Monday at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.Photo by: Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland.
