16-year-old arrested for July 10 crash in Cleveland that killed man, injured 3 others

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a car crash on July 10 that killed a 30-year-old man, sources confirmed to News 5.

Police say the teen was speeding in a stolen Kia when he caused the fatal crash.

The boy was wanted for aggravated vehicular homicide for the crash that sent two other 16-year-olds to University Hospitals; they are still there in stable condition. A 31-year-old woman was also injured but was in stable condition.

The crash happened early in the morning on Monday, July 10 at the intersection of East 78th Street and Union Avenue.

