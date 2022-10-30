16-year-old boy arrested in connection with shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Cleveland on Friday

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Cleveland Police Department on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from CPD.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of West 22 Street for a suspicious vehicle and discovered the girl with a gunshot wound, the release said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to a tip from a citizen who called the department reporting a vehicle parked in a field with the engine running and windshield wipers on, police were able to identify the teenage suspect and take him into custody.

He is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation.

