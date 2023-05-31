Watch Now
16-year-old boy found dead with multiple gunshot wounds behind abandoned middle school

Posted at 11:13 AM, May 31, 2023
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the abandoned Audubon School in Cleveland Tuesday night, according to police.

Cleveland officers were called to the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Drive at around 7 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for Cleveland Police. The boy was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Audubon Middle School, built in 1922, was closed by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in 2010 and has since been designated a historic Cleveland landmark.

