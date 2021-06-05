16-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland; Warrant issued for 33-year-old man

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man following an early morning shooting that occurred in Cleveland Tuesday, according to Cleveland police.

Around 3:30 a.m. on June 1, officers were called to the 3200 block of West 38th Street for reports of shots fired.

Police received a call around 30 minutes later from Lutheran Hospital informing officers that a male with a gunshot wound had been dropped off by private auto that then fled the scene.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates the teen was in a vehicle with other individuals near the home of a 33-year-old man. The occupants of the vehicle exited and one of the individuals entered the 33-year-old man's vehicle, which was parked and unoccupied on the street.

The 33-year-old man observed this happening on his home security system and confronted the individuals before shots were exchanged between the man and at least one of the individuals, and the 16-year-old was hit.

Police said the individuals re-entered the vehicle they were in and drove to Lutheran Hospital, pulled the teen out of the vehicle and placed him in the street before flagging down a hospital employee and fleeing the scene.

A warrant for murder charges has been issued for the 33-year-old man and the incident remains under investigation.

