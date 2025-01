Cleveland police are investigating a shooting on East 65th Street and Hoppensack Avenue.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Cleveland EMS said a 16-year-old boy was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

News 5's overnight tracker saw several casings on the street.

Police were also seen surrounding a nearby home on Rogers Avenue and took one person into custody.

News 5 is working to learn if that is connected to the shooting.