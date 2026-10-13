16-year-old fatally stabbed in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was killed early Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened just before 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of Loop Drive in the Ohio City neighborhood. Cleveland officers responded to assist the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the teen had been stabbed multiple times. Officers administered first aid, but police said he died at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the teen as Mitanna Penn, of Cleveland.

Police said an initial investigation shows that the teen knew his assailant; however, no suspect name has been announced.

CDP detectives are investigating the case.