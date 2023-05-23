Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

16-year-old mother charged in deaths of 2 infant children found in garbage can

Screen Shot 2023-05-23 at 10.19.02 AM.png
WEWS
Screen Shot 2023-05-23 at 10.19.02 AM.png
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 10:50:35-04

A 16-year-old girl from Cleveland has been charged in juvenile court for her alleged involvement in the deaths of two infant children found inside a garbage can.

Authorities said officers responded to the 2800 block of Ludlow Road on Saturday, May 20, after the mother of the teen who gave birth to the infants called police upon finding the children.

The mother said she had been unaware her daughter was pregnant until the teen told her that she threw the babies in the garbage, according to the police report, which states the teen had given birth a few days before police were called to the scene of the deceased children.

According to the prosecutor's office, the babies were believed to have been born at 30-weeks.

According to court records, the teen has been charged with:

  • Two counts of murder
  • Four counts of endangering children
  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • Two counts of gross abuse of a corpse

Her case is currently being reviewed by the juvenile court system.

Cleveland Police investigating deaths of 2 infants found in garbage can

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.