Two infants confirmed dead in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — On May 20, officers with the Cleveland Police Department responded to a call for two infant fatalities, according to police.

The incident happened near the 2800 block of Ludlow Road.

"The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities. This matter remains under investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available," said Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia public information officer for Cleveland Police.

No further information has bee provided.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.