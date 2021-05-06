17 St. Ignatius High School varsity lacrosse players suspended for hazing incident

CLEVELAND — Seventeen varsity lacrosse players at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland have been suspended following an investigation that revealed "underage drinking, hazing, and conduct unbefitting of St. Ignatius student-athletes," the school said in a news release on Thursday.

The school said it started an investigation into the matter after learning about an off-campus gathering involving players from the lacrosse team. Specific details regarding what happened at the gathering weren't released.

"This behavior in no way aligns with the mission of our school," school officials said.

In addition to the student suspension, the varsity lacrosse team will not take part in the MSCLA Tournament this weekend.

"Hazing activities vary in severity and exist along a continuum. While the behavior at the gathering was grossly inappropriate, at no time was the physical safety of a student at risk," the school said. "That said, these are serious violations of school policy and are contrary to our values as a community, and will not be tolerated. The care, safety and well being of our students are always our top priority."

