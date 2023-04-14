17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting Cleveland Police officer in March

Cleveland Police have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of shooting an officer last month.

According to a news release, members of the US Marshals Service arrested Jayrion Church on Friday at about 10:30 a.m.

The officer, Mark Bahrijczuk, was injured on March 14 while investigating Kia thefts when he and another officer approached what they thought to be a stolen Kia just as four occupants from the car jumped out and fled.

Cleveland police officer shot last week out of the hospital

During a foot chase in the area of East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue, one of the individuals from the car fired shots, striking the officer twice, say police.

An officer responding to the scene provided first aid and wrapped the officer's gunshot wounds before taking him to the hospital in his zone car.

According to his arrest warrant, Church is facing charges in juvenile court for multiple offenses, including the attempted murder of a peace officer, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, failure to comply, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property and having weapons under a disability.

Police are still searching for three other people.

U.S. Marshals were assisted in arresting Church by the Cleveland Division of Police Gang Impact Unit, the Cleveland Division of Police Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit, and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, according to the release.

