Cleveland police officer shot last week investigating Kia thefts is no longer in hospital

A Cleveland Police officer who was shot in the arm and leg during a foot chase involving four unknown men last week has been released from the hospital.

The officer, Mark Bahrijczuk, was released Friday and is recovering at home, according to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association.

Bahrijczuk was injured on March 14 while investigating Kia thefts when he and another officer approached what they thought to be a stolen Kia just as four occupants from the car jumped out and fled.

During a foot chase in the area of East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue, a man in a bright orange jacket (pictured below) fired shots, striking the officer twice, say police.

Cleveland Police Suspect wanted for shooting Cleveland Police Officer pictured in the orange jacket.

An officer responding to the scene provided first aid and wrapped the officer's gunshot wounds before taking him to the hospital in his zone car.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

