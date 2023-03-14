Cleveland Police officer shot in arm Tuesday, union president confirms

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Police officer was shot in the arm Tuesday evening, confirmed Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association Jeff Follmer.

News 5 crews are on the scene near 30th Street and Central Avenue, where an ambulance was pulling away from a large area blocked off by Cleveland Police with police tape.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Police for more information.

