Cleveland Police officer shot in arm Tuesday, union president confirms

Catherine Ross | News 5
The scene where a Cleveland Police officer was apparently shot in the arm Tuesday evening.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 19:07:19-04

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Police officer was shot in the arm Tuesday evening, confirmed Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association Jeff Follmer.

News 5 crews are on the scene near 30th Street and Central Avenue, where an ambulance was pulling away from a large area blocked off by Cleveland Police with police tape.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Police for more information.

