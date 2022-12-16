17-year-old boy, 41-year-old man killed in shooting on West Boulevard Wednesday, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred on the 1300 block of West Boulevard in Cleveland Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 2 p.m., according to police.

A 17-year-old male was found by officers on the floor inside an apartment building located in the 1300 block of West Boulevard with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital where he later died, police said.

A 41-year-old male was found soon after on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was in front of an apartment building also located in the 1300 block of West Boulevard. He was also transported to MetroHealth Hospital where he later died, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, both victims were shot inside of the apartment building on West Boulevard. A gun and narcotics were recovered from the scene, police say.

The homicides are being investigated by the Homicide Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available

