17-year-old girl identified as shooting victim found dead in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A girl who was found dead on the ground near East 107th Street and Elk Avenue late Thursday morning in Cleveland has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office as Hershawna Rias, 17, of Parma.

Officers responded to the area around 11:40 a.m. for a report of a person found on the grass. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears she had been shot multiple times.

Police said no suspects or witnesses were located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

