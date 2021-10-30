17th annual Día de Muertos Festival held in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The 17th annual Día de Muertos Festival is set to take place in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood Saturday, with a full day of events and activities lined up.

Día de Muertos, also known as Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a holiday with origins based in the Aztec rituals of Mexico and other indigenous tribes of Latin America. The holiday honors ancestors and loved ones who have died, with family and friends gathering to celebrate good memories of those lost.

Saturday's event is presented by Día de Muertos Ohio and Cleveland Public Theatre.

Starting at 11 a.m., Cleveland's Día de Muertos celebration will offer guests of all ages craft workshops, a 3:30 p.m. community procession of "Skulls & Skeletons," live music, Latin food and art exhibits, including a colorful display of altars created by local artists.

The event is free to attend and runs through 10 p.m.

In past years, face painting was offered but this year guests are asked to paint their faces before arriving to the event.

Some parts of the day's celebrations will take place inside Cleveland Public Theatre. When indoors, guests are required to wear masks or face coverings.

Cleveland Public Theatre is located at 6205 Detroit Avenue, in the Gordon Square Arts District.

