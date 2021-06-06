17th annual New Leash on Life Woof Walk held at Edgewater Park to benefit Northeast Ohio SPCA

CLEVELAND — On Saturday morning, dogs and their owners took to Edgewater Park for a charity walk to benefit the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

The 17th annual New Leash on Life Woof Walk featured a three mile walk with a DJ, a photographer, raffle prizes, dog contests, fundraising prizes, vendors and more.

Don’t mind me. Just in complete heaven at #WoofWalk benefitting the Northeast Ohio SPCA. It’s a doggone beautiful day! Come make a new friend with us. pic.twitter.com/Bq2QtNElKM — Emily Hamilton (@emilyhamiltontv) June 5, 2021

The event was emceed by News 5's Emily Hamilton.

“Through the Woof Walk, we hope to spread awareness in the community about shelter pets while gaining support throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 38,500 pets have been adopted since the shelter’s inception in 2004," Development Director Stefanie Merkosky said before Saturday's event.

To learn more about the Northeast Ohio SPCA, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.