18-year-old woman charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer.

Tamara McLoyd was charged Sunday morning, according to court records.

According to authorities, the officer, identified as 25-year-old Shane Bartek, was shot twice during the New Year's Even carjacking, and the shooter fled in his vehicle. Bartek was then transported to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead

Bartek was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol, sources tell News 5. He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019.

An arraignment date has not been set for McLoyd.

