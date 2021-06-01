19-year-old dies after shooting at East Cleveland gas station on Memorial Day

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 19-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive outside a Mobile Gas Station in East Cleveland on Memorial Day, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Officers responded at around 5:26 p.m. Monday to the 15300 block of Euclid Avenue for a male shot.

Officers located Juwan Washington, 19, of Cleveland lying on his back unresponsive.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospitals Emergency Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to investigate.

Anyone who was in the area of Mobile Gas on Euclid Avenue and has any information that could be helpful to police is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.