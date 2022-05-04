2 adults and 3 children rescued from a burning home on Roanoke Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two adults and three children were hospitalized after a fire at a Cleveland home late Tuesday night, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded to Roanoke Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. for a heavy fire and multiple people trapped inside.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on Roanoke Avenue in Cleveland.

Two adults and two 15-year-old boys and a 7-year-old boy were rescued and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio responded to assist the displaced residents.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on Roanoke Avenue in Cleveland.

A spokesperson for the division said the fire caused about $100,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental/electrical.

No further information has been released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.