2 arrested in connection to Cleveland's first homicide of 2021

CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals have arrested two people in connection to Cleveland's first homicide of the year.

According to marshals, 25-year-old Albert Toro and 23-year-old Tera Radesic were involved in an altercation with a person on New Year's Day.

Marshals said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the area of West 98th Street and Marginal Road.

Toro and Radesic were arrested inside of a store on Wednesday without incident.

“Although this homicide marks the beginning of 2021 with violence, the community should know that our police officers will continue to work day and night to keep our communities safe. They will work to reduce violence and to remove those that commit violent crimes out of our community and put them behind bars," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.