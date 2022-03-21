2 children taken during carjacking in East Cleveland found safe

CLEVELAND — Two children who were taken overnight during a carjacking in East Cleveland were reunited with their mother early Monday, according to Cleveland police.

Police said a woman's vehicle was stolen with her two children inside, 2 years old and 8 months old.

The two children were dropped off at the corner of East 123rd Street and St. Clair Avenue. EMS responded and took the children into custody until they could be reunited with their mother, who was transported to University Hospitals for injuries sustained during the carjacking.

The carjacker continued after dropping the children off. The stolen SUV was eventually found at East 115th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

A short time later, police found the alleged carjacker at an RTA bus stop at Eddy and St. Clair Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Suspect in handcuffs. March 21, 2022.

News 5 has reached out to East Cleveland police for additional information.

