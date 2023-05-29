2 Cleveland firefighters suffer minor injuries during fire at vacant house on East 125th Street

CLEVELAND — A fire that broke out at a vacant house on the corner of East 125th Street and Superior Avenue left two Cleveland firefighters with minor injuries, crews confirmed to News 5 on the scene.

The fire occurred in the 1200 block of East 125th Street. News 5 spoke to the family that used to live in the home, who did not want to speak on camera, but did say the house has been unoccupied for years.

Neighbors told News 5 they had hoped the structure would have been demolished sooner, reporting seeing people use the space for what they believed to be illegal activities.

On Sunday, fire crews responded to the fire at the structure and worked to put out the flames, clearing a nearby tree to treat the fire.

Camryn Justice

Two firefighters were transported from the scene with minor injuries, taken for treatment. It is not clear yet what their injuries were. No other injuries were reported in the fire.

Investigators are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

