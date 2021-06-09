2 Cleveland Metroparks golf courses ranked top 30 municipal courses in America by GOLF Magazine

CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland Metroparks golf courses were ranked among the top 30 municipal golf courses in America by GOLF Magazine. A first of its kind for the magazine, the list strictly highlights public-access courses that don't sacrifice design for affordability and accessibilty.

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville was named the 13th best municipal course in America. Manakiki in Willoughby came in at 27th on the list.

“We are thrilled to have both Sleepy Hollow and Manakiki recognized as among the best municipal courses in the country,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Municipal golf courses are often among the most affordable and accessible golf courses in the country and at Cleveland Metroparks we strive to offer high-quality opportunities for golfers of all ages and skill levels.”

GOLF Magazine said this list was arguably the most important list ever put together by its staff because municipal courses are the most affordable way to enjoy the sport.

“Every player around the globe would be welcome at these 30 courses and could play them without taking out a home equity loan,” the magazine said.

Designed by Stanley Thompson, Sleepy Hollow offers spectacular views of the Cuyahoga River Valley with a classic “out and in” layout. The early holes on both nines play downhill and down the prevailing wind. The course has undergone several improvements in the last few years.

The course features one of the toughest par 3s in Northeast Ohio.

The course is a destination for both professionals and amateurs. It’s been the site for qualifying events for USGA championships and every other year it hosts the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship.

Over in Lake County, golfers at Manakiki Golf Course trade views of the Cuyahoga Valley River for views of maple-lined fairways and the historic clubhouse, which is the former summer estate for prominent Cleveland industrialist Howard Hanna.

Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Manakiki Golf Course.

The course offers a variety of challenges including doglegs, water hazards, up and down shots, back-to-back par 5s and two canyon holes.

In all, the Cleveland Metroparks offers eight courses across Northeast Ohio and lessons for all ages and skill levels.

“Each of Cleveland Metroparks eight golf courses offer a unique experience across the Emerald Necklace,” said Cleveland Metroparks Director of Golf Operations Damian Cosby. “This recognition is a testament to the care and pride Cleveland Metroparks team dedicates to its golf courses.”

To read the full list by GOLF Magazine, click here.

