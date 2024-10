Two people are in the hospital after an overnight wrong-way crash on I-480.

The crash happened near State Road around 12:30 a.m.

Cleveland EMS said the damage to both vehicles was so severe that it was hard to tell which vehicle was going the wrong way.

An 80-year-old was transported to Metro Hospital in serious condition and a 25-year-old was transported to Metro Hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released.