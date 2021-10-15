2 men dead following shootout between groups in parking lot near East 98th Street, police say

CLEVELAND — Two men in their 30s were killed in a shooting following an argument between two groups of people in a parking lot and courtyard off East 98th Street Thursday night, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. to the 3400 block of East 98th Street.

Two victims, a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.

Officers administered first aid until EMS crews arrived and transported the victims to a nearby hospital where they died.

Information gathered by the officers indicated that a group of people was hanging out in a parking lot and courtyard area when another group of younger males arrived and started an argument with the 37-year-old victim.

An unidentified person in the crowd started shooting and an identified 42-year-old man started shooting towards the crowd with a rifle. Police did not say if the 42-year-old man has been arrested.

Police said at that point, multiple other unidentified persons in the crowd started shooting.

Officers found approximately 60 spent cartridge casings from multiple firearms at the scene.

During the exchange in gunfire between the groups, nine cars were also struck, police said.

Three firearms were found in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up $5,000 may be available.

