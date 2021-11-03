2 men killed in separate shootings in Cleveland Tuesday, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men that happened Tuesday.

The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 8100 block of Goodman Avenue in the city's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, a 19-year-old male, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the victim was shot by an unknown person and then was heard yelling for help.

Police responded to the second shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 143rd Street in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, down on the ground in an apartment. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a neighbor reported hearing gunshots around 7 a.m. but did not call police, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in either homicides. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.