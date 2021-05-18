2 of the 4 teens wanted by the FBI in connection to string of carjackings in custody

CLEVELAND — Two of the four teens wanted by the FBI in connection with a string of carjackings are now in custody, a source told News 5 Cleveland.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Division of the FBI and multiple police departments in Northeast Ohio asked for the public’s help in identifying four teens believed to be involved in nine known carjackings in Northeast Ohio.

The carjackings took place between April 28 and May 16, with eight of them happening within 4 days, according to FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson.

During the carjackings, police said the victims were thrown on the ground, had guns pointed at their faces and one driver was shot.

"These guys have the weapons and they're willing to use them. We consider them armed and dangerous," said Anderson.

Authorities have recovered four of the reported stolen vehicles in East Cleveland.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents and/or the identities of the individuals pictured is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

The FBI can be contacted at 1-877-FBI-OHIO. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

