2 people critically injured after late night shooting on Central Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A shooing on Cleveland’s East Side left two people injured late Monday night, according to a spokesperson for Cleveland EMS.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the 3100 block of Central Avenue for a shooting.

EMS crews transported a 25-year-old male and a 50-year-old female in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Delores Gray spoke to News 5 after she heard shots in her neighborhood while watching the news.

“I’m looking out the window and I know that wasn’t firecrackers," she said describing the sound.

She said the shootings in the area are all too common among young people in the neighborhood and is now asking faith leaders to open up their doors to them to see why the violence continues.

“Maybe our pastors can open up their doors to their church and tell people to walk in to find out what’s happening and what’s going on with them because we are going through trauma and stress and we are tired. This pandemic has opened up a whole new world. Something we don’t know how to deal with," Gray said.

News 5 has reached out to police for additional information.

